Police investigate fatal accident on I-95

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal tractor trailer crash in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-95 near exit 163. Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer was stopped on the right southbound shoulder of I-95 when a car going south ran off the right side of the highway and into the back of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

