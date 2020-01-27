Police investigate Exxon Robbery

Officials said the suspect fled the store with an unknown amount of cash

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning robbery at Exxon.

Officials say the suspect attempted to purchase cigarettes at the convenience store on Sunday. The clerk asked for the suspects identification and the man implied he had a weapon, then demanding cash.

Officials said the suspect fled the store with an unknown amount of cash. Investigators describe the suspect as a African American male, late teens to early 20s.

He was wearing a blue lightweight jacket, grey pants, and a grey patterned scarf covering his lower face. There were no injuries reported during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.