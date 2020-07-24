Police investigate early morning Woodbridge homicide

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police arrived at Babylon Café located at 3081 Golansky Blvd. around 2:13 a.m. in response to a stabbing.

According to officials, a 28-year-old man suffered stab wounds after a large fight broke out in the parking lot of the Babylon Cafe after closing. Officers administered first-aid and CPR at the scene before the victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries, officials say. The identity of the victim has not been released. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County police department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories