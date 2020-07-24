Police investigate early morning Woodbridge homicide

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police arrived at Babylon Café located at 3081 Golansky Blvd. around 2:13 a.m. in response to a stabbing.

According to officials, a 28-year-old man suffered stab wounds after a large fight broke out in the parking lot of the Babylon Cafe after closing. Officers administered first-aid and CPR at the scene before the victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries, officials say. The identity of the victim has not been released. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County police department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

