Police investigate drowning death at Leesylvania State Park

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man has died from a suspected drowning at Leesylvania State Park, Prince William County Police said.

Jason Thompson, 39, was found in a small pond and was not breathing, police said. An acquaintance alerted Recreation Rangers who performed CPR until rescue personnel arrived, according to police. Thompson died at a local hospital, and police do not suspect foul play at this time.

According to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, swimming at the state park is hazardous. “There are no designated swimming areas. Swimming is hazardous because of swift currents, sudden drop-offs and unseen obstructions,” the website said.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM