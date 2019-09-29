Police investigate bank robbery in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– The Alexandria Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that occurred on Saturday morning in the area.

The Alexandria police have a subject is in custody for robbing an Alexandria bank. The robbery happened at the 300 block of South Van Dorn street at around 11:15 AM on Saturday. Alexandria police arrived on the scene and made an arrest.

There are currently no injuries that have been reported during the incident. The investigation remains on-going.

