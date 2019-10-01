Police investigate armed robbery at Candlewood Suites

Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in Herndon.

Fairfax County police officers arrived on the scene at The Candlewood Suites on Sunrise Valley Drive to investigate reports of an armed robbery. The suspect of the robbery is described by the Fairfax County Police Department as a 40-year-old white man, with brown hair, wearing a blue shirt. No injuries have been reported at this time and police have cleared the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

