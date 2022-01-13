Police investigate armed robbery at Falls Church jewelry store

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Falls Church police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a jewelry store.

It happened on 1100 W. Broad St in Falls Church, where two men showed a handgun and took about $300,000 worth of jewelry.

The two men were seen on surveillance video entering the store and stealing merchandise. Police say the suspects fled the scene in a black SUV.

The incident is under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, call the police at 703-241-5053.

