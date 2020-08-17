Police investigate an officer-involved collision in Lynchburg

Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Lynchburg police are investigating an officer-involved collision that occurred Monday morning at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Moorman Drive in Lynchburg, VA.

According to police, an officer is hospitalized for minor injuries after a police vehicle collided with another police cruiser responding to a call.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

