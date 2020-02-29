Police investigate after Virginia State Trooper shoots suspect

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fairfax County.

The incident took place Thursday evening on Interstate 66 at exit 57. According to Virginia State Police, they were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle that allegedly did not stop. The driver continued onto Sterling boulevard and route 28, before running off the road and hitting a sign, police said.

A Virginia State Police officer fired one shot at the suspect, which caused a non-life threatening injury, which the driver is being treated for at a local hospital.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation according to officials. The trooper involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic during the incident, police said.