Police investigate a decomposed body found in Fairfax Station

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police are investigating a decomposed body that was found in a wooded are in Fairfax Station.

According to officials, a hiker discovered a body on Sunday around 5 p.m. and contacted authorities. Fairfax County police arrived on the scene for further investigation. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an autopsy was conducted, officials say.

Detectives are asking for anybody with information about this case to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.