Police investigate 2 armed robberies in Alexandria

Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating two separate armed robberies in Alexandria.

Officials say at approximately 12:15 pm in the area of East Oxford Ave, a male victim was robbed at gunpoint of his cell phone by two male suspects. Police also report a second robbery shortly after the first incident at 12:40 pm in the area of 3900 block of Courtland Circle, a male victim was robbed at gunpoint of his cell phone and wallet by two male suspects. According to officials, the suspects fled both scenes in a vehicle.

No information has been released on the description of the suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

