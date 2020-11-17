Police in the Northern Shenandoah Valley receive CIT training

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Police officers throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley are receiving Crisis Intervention Team training this week, also known as CIT training.

The training, conducted by the Northwestern Community Services Board with area law enforcement, helps officers de-escalate situations when dealing with individuals with mental health disorders in the field.

Through the training, police learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental health disorders and handle these instances from an empathetic perspective.

“If we equalize their breaking point then that sometimes can cause more issues so that’s why…we teach de-escalation techniques so that way we can bring them down,” Samantha Garrison, Deputy-Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.”

Sixteen officers will go through the training this week.