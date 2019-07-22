Police identify man killed Saturday in Triangle, Va shooting

TRIANGLE, Va. (WDVM) — Police in Prince William County have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday in Triangle, Virginia as James Grooms, 32, of Louisa, Va.

At 9:43 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Buell Court and Old Triangle Road and found Grooms suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are still searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.