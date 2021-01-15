Police identify body found at Manassas recycling center, search continues for relatives

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police have released the identity of the man whose body was found decomposed at the American Recycling Center in Manassas in October.

Police say they have not been able to notify a next-of-kin or anyone who may have known him, and they are seeking public assistance in finding one.

The man is identified as Edwin Raul Morales Diaz, 27, of Washington DC. Police say Diaz was known to stay in northwest DC, but is believed to have been homeless.

Police say they do not believe Diaz was the victim of a homicide, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Diaz or a next-of-kin is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.