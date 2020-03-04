Police identify 3 suspects in Woodbridge robbery

Police believe the victims were followed from MGM casino to their Woodbridge home

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Woodbridge, Virginia last year.

Prince William County police said they obtained warrants for the arrest of three suspects: Javontae Smallwood, Tavon Vines, and Daquan Tinker. Police say the men were allegedly involved in a shooting that happened on the 4700 block of Pearson Drive in December 2019.

Police said three suspects followed the victim and victim’s acquaintance to Pearson Drive, where the trio robbed the pair. During the incident, the 44-year-old victim was shot but has since recovered from his injuries.

Jonathan Perok, First Sergeant said, “This particular incident seemed to be targeted.. we worked with MGM they were extremely crucial in helping us solve this case with their video surveillance. So we knew that the three suspects followed the victims inside of the casino, at the time right before the incident and then the same three men encountered the two victims at their homes.”

According to police, Smallwood is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges but the two other men remain wanted in connection to the incident.