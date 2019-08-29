Police identify 2 more suspects connected to shooting at Comfort Inn Suites

Virginia

Only one suspect has been arrested in this case.

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department has identified two additional suspects in connection to a shooting at a Comfort Inn Suites on August 19.

Khalil Randolph, 18, and Jordan Nicholas, 22, of no fixed address, are wanted by police. Randolph has a tattoo on his left forearm.

Both are wanted for robbery, malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

