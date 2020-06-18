Police find new details contributing to deadly crash in Gainesville

Officials responded to the scene off Lee Highway and Interstate 66 in Gainesville April 24th for a two vehicle crash

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on April 24. On Wednesday, they released new details.

Officials responded to the scene at Lee Highway and Interstate 66 in Gainesville for a two-vehicle crash. Police said multiple defects were found in one of the vehicles involved after an inspection. Police believe the defects contributed to the crash. After the investigation, officials said they obtained arrest warrants for 39-year-old Christopher Pruitt, who turned himself into police. The other driver died in the crash.

Officer Chad Mason said warrants were served for Pruitt for reckless driving, bad brakes, and an expired inspection sticker. Officials say they have no further details as of now, however we’ll continue to follow this story.