Police find married couple dead outside of convenience store

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating the murder/suicide case of a married couple after bodies were found in the parking lot of a convenience store in Frederick County, Virginia.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman had entered the Bo’s Express at 3612 Valley Pike late Wednesday night and allegedly told the clerk she shot her husband and was going to kill herself. The clerk called police immediately after the woman left the store. The woman reportedly returned to her Jeep, parked in the store’s parking lot.

The sheriff’s office arrived on scene first, and were assisted by Virginia State Police and the Winchester Police Department. Officers said they called out to anyone who may be in the Jeep but could not determine from their positioning if anyone was inside. Eventually, officers approached the Jeep and found a man and a woman inside who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

Police identified the woman as 51-year-old Sheila Pelly and the man as 54-year-old Richard Pelly. Their last known place of residence was Strasburg, Virginia. Police said Richard was found behind the wheel, and Sheila was in the front passenger seat. According to their investigation, both died after arriving at the Bo’s Express parking lot. A handgun was found in the Jeep.

Authorities said they don’t have a motive at this time for the incident but are investigating it as a murder/suicide. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death for both Sheila and Richard.