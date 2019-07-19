Police, FBI offer $20,000 for information regarding double homicide

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information related to the deaths of two Woodbridge residents.

On June 22, Milton Lopez, 40, and Jairo Mayorga, 39, were found dead with gunshot wounds behind the 7 Market on Featherstone Road.

Homicide detectives with Prince William County Police are continuing their investigation with assistance from the FBI. According to police, the victims were local residents who often frequented the businesses on Featherstone Road.

