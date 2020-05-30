Police continue to search for two individuals wanted for hit and run crash

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William Police Department continues to investigate a hit and run crash that happened Tuesday late afternoon.
49-year-old Maria Nininger and 44-year-old Michael Ott are both wanted for a plethora of charges.
Officials responded to the intersection of Dumfries Road and Bristow Road when Nininger was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche and she failed to stop at the red signal on Bristow Road.
Officials said with her failing to stop she hit a 17-year-old with 3 other passengers inside, that had to be taken to a nearby hospital.
Ott was inside of the car with Nininger who fled the scene and Ott had to be flown to a nearby hospital, however investigators revealed that Nininger was under the influence of narcotics during the time of the accident, driving without a license, and had drugs inside the vehicle. According to officials Ott has warrants in connection to the narcotics found inside the vehicle and for allowing Nininger to drive without a valid license.
Nininger is wanted for felony hit & run, DUID maiming, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license–2nd offense and altered license plates. Ott is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and allow an unlicensed driver to drive possession of a controlled substance and allow an unlicensed driver to drive.
Officials said attempts to locate both suspects have been unsuccessful.
