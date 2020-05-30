Police continue to search for two individuals wanted for hit and run crash

Officials said attempts to locate both suspects have been unsuccessful

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William Police Department continues to investigate a hit and run crash that happened Tuesday late afternoon.

49-year-old Maria Nininger and 44-year-old Michael Ott are both wanted for a plethora of charges.

Officials responded to the intersection of Dumfries Road and Bristow Road when Nininger was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche and she failed to stop at the red signal on Bristow Road.

Officials said with her failing to stop she hit a 17-year-old with 3 other passengers inside, that had to be taken to a nearby hospital.



Ott was inside of the car with Nininger who fled the scene and Ott had to be flown to a nearby hospital, however investigators revealed that Nininger was under the influence of narcotics during the time of the accident, driving without a license, and had drugs inside the vehicle. According to officials Ott has warrants in connection to the narcotics found inside the vehicle and for allowing Nininger to drive without a valid license.

Nininger is wanted for felony hit & run, DUID maiming, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license–2nd offense and altered license plates. Ott is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and allow an unlicensed driver to drive possession of a controlled substance and allow an unlicensed driver to drive.



