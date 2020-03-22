Police close investigation on pranksters who filmed themselves coughing on produce at grocery store

After viewing video footage officials determined that no customers or produce were spit or coughed on directly

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Purcellville Police Department has decided to not charge teens for allegedly coughing on produce in a grocery store.

Thursday afternoon officials notified residents that teens reportedly coughed on produce while filming themselves and posting it on social media. According to Purcellville Police Department, they have identified the teens involved, notified their parents and interviewed them for further information.

Officials have confirmed that the teenagers were getting close to other shoppers and coughed into there own sleeves while filming it.

