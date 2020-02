The 93-year-old victim was crossing Arlington Boulevard outside of the crosswalk.

McLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run on January 18, 2019 that left a 93-year-old dead.

Michael Smith, 30, of Fredericksburg, has been charged with hit-and-run and is being held without bond.

Smith was identified and arrested by Manassas City Police on February 6. He is currently being held at Fairfax County’s Adult Detention Center without bond.