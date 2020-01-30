Police: Centreville man fled from on foot at traffic stop

Virginia

Geronimo Ramirez-Ixcotoyac failed to stop for a Loudoun deputy for a traffic infraction

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County police charged a man who is accused of fleeing from the scene of a traffic stop.

Centreville resident Geronimo Ramirez-Ixcotoyac, 29, failed to stop for a Loudoun deputy for a traffic infraction, police allege. He was later pulled to the side of the roadway, exited the vehicle, and ran away at which point the deputy quickly took him into custody, according to police. Ixcotoyac was found to have warrants.

Officials said he has been charged with two counts of eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, and driving without a license. He is now being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories