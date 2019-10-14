Police believe pedestrian killed on crosswalk was struck by second car

The second car was described as a dark colored, newer model Toyota Camry that may have damage to the undercarriage.

TRIANGLE, Va. (WDVM) — A disturbing twist to the case involving a woman hit and killed while crossing a crosswalk in Triangle: Prince William County investigators allege a second driver hit the 67-year-old and didn’t stop.

Police allege a 16-year-old hit the woman while she was crossing Graham Park Rd. in Triangle on October 11. The woman, identified as Zorka Vesovic, died at the hospital. Police say the teen stayed on the scene.

The second car was described as a dark colored, newer model Toyota Camry that may have damage to the undercarriage. Anyone with information is asked to call police.