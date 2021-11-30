Police asking for public’s help in finding suspect, accomplice involved in bar shooting

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — The Herndon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a shooter and his accomplice in a shooting that occurred on Nov. 6th.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a bar on the 700 block of Elden Street. Management at the establishment told the suspect and his accomplice, who were accompanied by two small children, that they were not allowed into the bar with children at night.

According to Lisa Herndon, public information officer with the Herndon Police Department, an altercation began between the suspect, the accomplice and restaurant staff, resulting in the suspect displaying a firearm and pointing the weapon at various people inside the location.

The suspects left the bar and returned minutes later, running westbound past the restaurant and shooting into the restaurant from the outside. Witnesses say they fled in a grey Nissan. Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.



“There’s a lot of charges here. We’re talking about brandishing a firearm, reckless discharge, firing into an occupied dwelling, and don’t forget the fact there were multiple children, who appeared to be under the age of six, that were there at the establishment with them,” said Herndon.







Courtesy: Herndon PD

Herndon says nobody was injured in the incident. An employee at the establishment closed the door moments before the suspect fired into the building.

“There were so many people who were narrowly missed by glass and the bullet. It was scary to see that an altercation over not being able to have children in a bar after 10 o’clock would resort to gunfire,” said Herndon.

Herndon PD do not have any leads as of yet. HPD is requesting anyone who can identify the suspect or the accomplice, or were there during the incident, to call 703-435-6846.