Police asking for help identifying sexual assault suspect

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police department is asking for the public’s help identifying and finding the suspect involved in a sexual assault in Crystal City.

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, is described as a black man, about six feet tall with an athletic build. Police report they were called to reports of the assault on the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 a.m. on Thursday. The suspect allegedly cornered the victim inside an open elevator before touching and sexually assaulting her.

“She was followed from the crystal city metro station, he followed her through the crystal city shops, which are the tunnel areas that connect. She never exited outside into the public but she was followed into a commercial building,” Ashley Savage, spokesperson for Arlington County Police Department said. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact police.