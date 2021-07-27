Police ask for public’s help in identifying a man’s body, found behind a business

WOODBRIDGE. Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man whose body was found behind a business along US 1 in Woodbridge last week.

Police were called to the 13000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway early in the morning of July 19th in response to a caller who reported that they found a man dead behind a business across the street from Marumsco Plaza shopping center. According to police, they said the man was known as “David Gonsales” or “Gonzalez” to those in the area.

“He was known to frequent the area around Jefferson Davis Highway and Prince William County parkway for work and will occasionally stay at the Bayview apartments where he would rent a room,” said Renee Carr with the Prince William County Police Department.

Police believe he is around 30-40 years old. He’s described as a Hispanic man who was found wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. Detectives do not believe the victim’s death was the result of a homicide.