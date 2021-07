MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police arrested two women after finding them allegedly consuming illegal narcotics in a car with a three-year-old.

Ashley Nicole Robles and Tashara Janae Ivery were charged with felony child neglect and possession of a controlled substance when they were found doing drugs in a Manassas parking lot.

The child was found unharmed and turned over to a family member.