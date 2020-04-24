Police arrest two suspects in Exxon robbery

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery in an Exxon gas station that happened on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Elias Guzman

Jorge Alvarado-Soriano

19-year-old Jorge A. Alvarado-Soriano and 20-year-old Elias Guzman are charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. As reported by WDVM the clerk said one of the suspects jumped over the counter while the other walked around stole cash from out of the register.

Both suspects are being held at the Loudoun County detention center without bond.