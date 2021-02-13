Police arrest three homicide suspects after Virginia car chase, crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Three South Carolina men were arrested Friday after a Virginia car chase started in Shenandoah County and ended in a crash in Frederick County, Virginia State Police confirm.

39-year-old Frank Rhoads, 19-year-old Dominick Rhoads, and 31-year-old William Flynn were arrested and are currently being held on warrants out of South Carolina.

After the chase and crash, driver Frank Rhoads also faces one felony count of eluding police, reckless driving and having altered/fictitious license plates on his vehicle.

On Friday, the Anderson, S.C. Police Department issued a “be on the lookout” advisory for the suspect’s car to other departments. The three men were wanted in connection with a homicide in South Carolina.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, a VSP trooper recognized the car from the alert, notified additional troopers, and tried to pull them over along I-81 in Shenandoah County. Frank Rhoads allegedly slowed down his car on the shoulder and then sped off, leading troopers on a chase.

After crossing over into Frederick County, troopers say Frank Rhoads lost control of the car, causing the car to speed down an embankment through a fence, ultimately hitting a tree and coming to a stop. VSP says Rhoads tried to run off after the crash, but troopers were able to catch him with him and arrest him, along with the other two suspects.

Frank Rhoads was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries, while the other suspects were uninjured.