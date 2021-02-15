Police arrest suspect in connection with deadly Reston shooting

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a man in Reston last week.

Police arrested Jalenn Keene of Newport News, Virginia on Friday night.

Police say they were able to identify and then locate him through financial records and surveillance footage. During the arrest, the Nissan Rogue that was used in the shooting was located in Newport News as well as a gun. Detectives are awaiting test results to determine if the gun located was the gun used in the crime.

Keene is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He remains in custody at the Newport News Jail until he is extradited back to Fairfax County.

Detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting, but have determined that the victim and Keene attended the same high school.