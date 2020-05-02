Police arrest Middleburg man for DWI and possession of marijuana

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va — (WDVM)– An Ashburn resident was arrested by Loudoun county police for the possession of marijuana and driving while impaired.

Louis Wilson, 24, Ashburn

Louis Wilson, age 24 is being charged for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and drinking while operating a motor vehicle and obstruction of justice.

After a report came in of a suspicious male standing in someone’s driveway Wilson was later located by police and found under the influence. According to officials Wilson is being held at the Loudoun County jail waiting for bond review.