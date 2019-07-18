Police arrest additional suspects in Bluemont murder case

Virginia

Police still searching for fourth suspect

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Four suspects total in Bluemont murder case.

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office arrested two additional suspects and are searching for one more involved in the 2017 murder of William Anderson.

William Freeman is facing 12 charges, including felony murder and William Smallwood was charged with felony robbery and armed burglary. Police are still searching for Michael Curry of Summit Point, West Virginia.

Blake Munk of Baltimore was arraigned earlier this week for his alleged role in Anderson’s murder. Deputies say these men broke into Anderson’s home, tied up Anderson and a female house guest, before beating and robbing Anderson at gunpoint.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National
More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News