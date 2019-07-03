Police arrest 6 in connection to 7-Eleven store robberies

Virginia

Six people were accused of robbing a fourth 7-Eleven store

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Six people were arrested Monday morning, accused of robbing a fourth 7-Eleven store in the Reston area. 

Michael Ackah, Amon Headley, and Victor Obinim from Alexandria have been charged with robbery. Three juvenile boys were also arrested and charged. The robbery spree began on June 21 on Centreville Rd. In each incident, a group of suspects entered the store, brandished firearms and demanded cash.

The arrests took place at the final robbery scene on Leesburg Pike based on witness descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle.

Deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted the car and booked the suspects.

“We work very closely with our law enforcement partners and it turned out very well in this case,” said Sergeant Greg Bedor of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Additional charges related to the other robberies are pending.

