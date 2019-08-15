Police arrest 4 gang members involved in minor’s murder in May

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Three Alexandria men and a juvenile have been charged with the murder and improper burial of a juvenile whose body was discovered in North Hill Park in May.

Police have not obtained parental permission to release the victim’s name, since he was a juvenile. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the homicide.

Armando Reyes was charged with murder and abduction on July 2. Cesar Carillo and Doroteo Martinez have also been arrested and charged with unlawful disposal of a dead body. The juvenile was charged with gang participation.

All three men are currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond. The juvenile is in the custody of the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

“We did not initially release information about these arrests in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and as to not compromise investigative leads,” the police department said in a news release Thursday. “This delay allowed our detectives to track down Reyes and the juvenile who had both fled to Florida.”

The Fairfax County Police Department worked with officers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Task Force.