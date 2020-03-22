Police arrest 2nd suspect involved in a Woodbridge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police has located a suspect who was involved in a shooting that took place in Woodbridge in December of 2019.

The Metropolitan Police Department found Daquan Tinker, 23, who was one of the three suspects of a shooting that happened on the 4700 block of Pearson Drive that left a 44-year-old man injured.

Officials said one other suspect was previously arrested before Tinker and that they’re looking for a third suspect.