Police arrest 2nd suspect involved in a Woodbridge shooting

Virginia

The Metropolitan Police Department found 23, Daquan Tinker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police has located a suspect who was involved in a shooting that took place in Woodbridge in December of 2019.

The Metropolitan Police Department found Daquan Tinker, 23, who was one of the three suspects of a shooting that happened on the 4700 block of Pearson Drive that left a 44-year-old man injured.

Officials said one other suspect was previously arrested before Tinker and that they’re looking for a third suspect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories