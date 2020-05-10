Police arrest 18-year-old after three men were stabbed

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM)– An 18-year-old was arrested on Friday in connection with a stabbing in Ashburn.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office, three men were involved in the altercation at 21800 Blossom Hill Terrace. All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two of them have been released as of Saturday.
The suspect, Erick Joya-Morales, originally fled the scene but was later taken into custody.
Morales is being held at the Loudoun County jail without bond.
Police say the investigation is ongoing
