Police arrest 18-year-old after three men were stabbed

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM)– An 18-year-old was arrested on Friday in connection with a stabbing in Ashburn.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office, three men were involved in the altercation at 21800 Blossom Hill Terrace. All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two of them have been released as of Saturday.

The suspect, Erick Joya-Morales, originally fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

Morales is being held at the Loudoun County jail without bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing

