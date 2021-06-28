Police are offering a $2,000 reward for wanted Woodbridge man

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Terrance Lemartre Wright of Woodbridge is wanted after he allegedly attacked a woman in her apartment and sent text messages threatening to kill her and her family.

According to police, in late May, Wright, who is described as an “acquaintance” of the female victim, allegedly struck her with a glass bottle, grabbed her throat and hit and kicked her several times. A couple of days later, Wright sent her the threatening messages. A few weeks before the incident, Wright is also believed to have committed attempted burglary into the victim’s home.

The Prince William County Police Department in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Wright.

If you have any information about the incident or know the suspect, police ask you to call their tipline at 702-792-7000.