Police allegedly avoided collision with a man attempting to flee

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– A Woodbridge man is behind bars after he allegedly tried colliding his vehicle with an officer’s cruiser.

On January 1 at 12:48 a.m., Prince William Police attempted to stop 36-year-old Michael Hatch in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Bel Air road when Hatch allegedly fled from the scene.

According to police, Hatch was seen driving recklessly away and allegedly tried colliding his vehicle with another officer’s cruiser. The officer avoided the collision.

Hatch allegedly stopped his vehicle at Woodside Drive and fled on foot. Prince William Police recruited helicopter assistance and k-9 help from Fairfax County Police to search for the suspect. Police say they located Hatch at a Leeway Court residence around 10 a.m. and was taken into custody by members of S.W.A.T.

According to police, no injuries were reported and the passenger, 26-year-old Nickolas Sparks, in Hatch’s vehicle was also taken into custody.