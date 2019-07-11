Police accept school supplies for fines

The department is collecting school supplies for families in need

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WDVM) — Police in Woodstock, Va. are trying to turn the negative of receiving a parking ticket into a positive for the community.

The police are allowing those with parking tickets to pay off their fines with school supplies.

Those supplies will then be donated to families who struggle to pay for supplies before the school year starts in august.

Tickets are ordinarily $10, but officers are willing to be flexible for the cause.

“We don’t necessarily have to have $10 worth of school supplies to come in but something comparable,” said Capt. Chris Baker. “But again, we just thought it would be a good initiative for the students.”

Even if residents don’t have a citation, they can still drop off donations at the police station during the month of July.