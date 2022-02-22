Police: 300 drivers outside of city attempted ‘organized takeover’ of Richmond streets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of cars from areas outside of Richmond attempted an organized takeover of the city — converging in parking lots and various locations throughout Richmond with the intention of engaging in illegal activities, according to police.

The illegal activities included reckless driving, impromptu shows of burnouts and doughnuts, blocking intersections and posing a threat to public safety, Richmond Police Department said.

Police estimated 300 cars converged on the city at 9 p.m. Saturday, meeting up at various locations throughout the evening.

When one location was cleared out, participants left to the next location and arrived to find Richmond Police officers already at the location.



Photos of burnout marks by Forrest Shelor/WRIC

Participation in the organized effort dissipated quickly as officers diffused six total meet-up locations ending at 12:34 a.m. Sunday.

“What could have been a potentially deadly gathering of individuals fueled by large spectator crowds, was prevented by RPD officers who issued 45 summons for various offenses,” said Tracy Walker of the Richmond Police Department.

Those offenses include:

Reckless driving

Illegal tint

Expired registration

Trespassing

No proof of insurance

Disregarding a red light

Improper display of license plates

Defective equipment

Failure to have vehicle inspected

Improper exhaust system

Failure to wear seatbelt

No valid operator’s license

Richard C. Shreve, Jr. (Photo by RPD)

Richard C. Shreve, Jr. was charged with felony eluding of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and illegal window tint. His car was impounded.

“Our message is clear and simple, we will not tolerate this activity on the streets of Richmond and we will strictly enforce the law when it comes to potentially endangering the lives of others”, said Gerald Smith, Richmond Chief of Police. “I’m proud of how our officers stopped efforts to wreak havoc on the city of Richmond, they prevented what could have been a very tragic event.”

RPD’s multi-agency operation involved collaboration among the Virginia State Police, Henrico County Police, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, VCU Police, and the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.