Police: 15-year-old girl dies, 17-year-old boy injured after shooting on E. Tanners Dr. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 15-year-old girl has died following a shooting in Norfolk Saturday evening.

According to police, they received a call around 9:30 p.m. regarding a double shooting in the 1400 block of E. Tanners Creek Dr.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The girl was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where police say she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The boy sustained non life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Neighbors say the two children were siblings, however, this has not been confirmed by police. They also say they heard around seven or eight gunshots.

The investigation is ongoing.

Norfolk Police encourage anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.