Police: 1 man shot in Springfield, suspect in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — A man was shot Monday afternoon in Springfield, Virginia. Fairfax County police officers were on the scene in the 7200 block of Olde Lantern Way around 1:20 p.m.

Police said one person is in custody for the shooting and the two people knew each other. The patient is in the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

