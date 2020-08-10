Police: 1 man shot in Springfield, suspect in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — A man was shot Monday afternoon in Springfield, Virginia. Fairfax County police officers were on the scene in the 7200 block of Olde Lantern Way around 1:20 p.m.
Police said one person is in custody for the shooting and the two people knew each other. The patient is in the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
