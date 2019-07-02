Playground shooting injures two teens in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a playground in Alexandria that left two teenagers injured late Monday night.

Officers responded to a call near Fordson Court in Gum Springs around 11 o’clock. The victims are both juveniles, between the ages of 15 and 17 years old. Police believe the incident could be gang related

“Officers located one juvenile at the juvenile’s residence with a gunshot wound, that juvenile was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Officers returned to the scene located a second juvenile that also sustained a gunshot wound,” said 2nd Lt. John Lieb, spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department.

Residents with young children in the neighborhood are shocked.

“They’re very close around here and they’re always at the playground, and go to the pool and it’s very scary now it’s right next to home,” Darnelia Hunter said.

No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting. Anyone with additional details is asked to contact Fairfax County Police.