Plate number released in Winchester homicide

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Police announced they are working to locate a vehicle they say is connected to a shooting homicide that happened last week.

Police are searching for a dark blue BMW suburban utility vehicle with a Maryland plate number 7EE3478, they said in a Facebook post. According to police, witnesses saw shots fired from the car at the scene of the shooting, a parking lot on Adams Drive.

The development is part of an ongoing investigation in the homicide of Kevin Riley, 29. Winchester police have not released the name of the person of interest or a motive for the shooting.

Winchester Police asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact the department directly at 540-665-TIPS.