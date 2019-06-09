Plant-based food sales see significant increase

According to The Economist, 25 percent of Americans age 25 to 34 say they are vegan or vegetarian. Peaceful Fields Vegan Animal Sanctuary in Winchester provides a forever home for animals rescued from abuse and exploitation.

“The animals aren’t used here at the sanctuary for any type of human benefit whatsoever. They’re just allowed to live and enjoy their life,” said Peaceful Fields Sanctuary founder John Netzel.

All products used in the sanctuary are cruelty-free and no animal food products are allowed inside.

“Becoming vegan is the single most impactful thing you can do for the environment whatsoever just because there’s a large amount of resources that are spent in animal agriculture and factory farming,” said Netzel.

In 2018, plant-based food sales grew by 20 percent according to Nielsen and the Plant-Based Food Association.

“It is just a ripe time for people to have an understanding of what being vegan will do for the animals, saving them, helping their health and also helping the planet,” said Peaceful Fields Sanctuary volunteer Betsy Wason.

John Netzel has been a vegan for nearly 20 years and Betsy Wason went vegan in 2005.

“Now you can go anywhere, any restaurant, you can go in the grocery store and there’s a whole vegan aisle. There’s a vegan menu listed almost everywhere,” said Wason.

The Economist also, reports last year, vegan foods sales increased ten times faster than food sales as a whole.