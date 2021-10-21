Plane hits Virginia State Police vehicle during flight in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia State Police vehicle is damaged, but nobody is hurt after the vehicle was hit by a plane in Franklin County Tuesday morning.

Police told WFXR News that the airplane made an emergency landing on Apple Road just after 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.

According to officials, the pilot stayed with the plane overnight and fixed the fuel issue, but did not try to take off Monday night because of the darkness.

Then, at approximately 11:19 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, authorities say the pilot was practicing a dry takeoff run to see if the plane could obtain enough speed to lift off.

However, as the plane slowed down after the test run, the gravel roadway reportedly prevented the pilot from stopping the plane in time and the left wing hit a parked Virginia State Police vehicle.

According to police, nobody was in the patrol vehicle at the time it was struck, and nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Officials say the FAA has also deemed the crash as an incident and will not be investigating.