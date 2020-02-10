Pilot killed in small plane crash, FAA and NTSB investigating

Police believe the pilot suffered some sort of medical emergency before his AC-4C glider collided with several trees.

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a plane crash that happened Sunday afternoon near the Front Royal Warren County Airport.

The 65-year-old pilot died on scene. Police believe he suffered some sort of medical emergency before his AC-4C glider collided with several trees. Investigators are unsure whether the pilot was taking off or landing at the time of the crash.

The medical examiner has not issued a cause of death. The FAA and the NTSB are studying what’s left of the plane to determine the cause, which Virginia State Police Sergeant Brent Coffey says could take quite a while. “They do a fully detailed investigation and they can tell you exactly what went wrong. It’s a little different with cars. With cars we can show right away what happened but the planes are a bit more complicated.”

No one on the ground was injured.

