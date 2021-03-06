Pilot identified after fatal plane crash in Loudoun Co.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The pilot killed in a plane crash in Loudoun County on Thursday has been identified.

William Krens of Hillsboro, VA was 77-years-old. Investigators say he died on the scene.

Virginia State Police (VSP) was notified of a plane crash in the 35,000-block of Charles Town Pike in Western Loudoun County at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday. VSP reports Krens had just taken off at a nearby private airstrip.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response and located one private aircraft in a field. Officials also contacted the Federal Aviation Administration along with the National Transportation Safety Board regarding the incident.

The crash is currently under investigation.

