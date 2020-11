NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) -- Dominion has been expanding its renewable energy in solar and wind, but is now almost finished building a fleet of 50 electric buses with batteries large enough to work as mobile power stations in case of an emergency or power outage.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a top priority for Dominion, their first fleet of electric buses is expected to reduce over 3 million pounds of emissions in the first year they’re on the roads.